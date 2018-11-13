Genealogists tend to collect lots of books. Of course, the trend in recent years is to obtain ebooks, not books printed on paper. Ebooks are much easier to store and carry, especially if you have hundreds of books. Ebooks are usually cheaper to purchase, although not always. They are also much, much easier to search for specific words or phrases than are printed books. However, ebooks are not perfect.

Here is a common scenario amongst people who use ebooks: One ebook that the ebook’s owner references often might be stored on the reader’s tablet computer in Kindle’s AZW format. Now the reader would like to have the same ebook on another computer and in another format, such as in EPUB format. How can anyone translate and copy from one format to another?

Actually, there are a plethora of ways to convert ebook formats to other formats. An article by Dan Price in the Make Use Of web site describes many of them. You can read The Essential Ebook Converter Guide at: https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/ebook-converter-guide.

NOTE: Probably the most common method of converting ebook formats is to use calibre (usually written with a lower-case “c”). I used calibre for several years in both Macintosh and Windows computers. However, I have since switched to Online-Convert.com, a web-based app available at https://ebook.online-convert.com.

Online-Convert.com doesn’t require any software installation in your computer, and works on Windows, Macintosh, Chromebooks, Linux, iPad, Android tablets, or most any other computer that has a web browser. The result of converting ebooks with Online-Convert.com (in my experience) has always been excellent translations, maintaining the original formatting, pictures, and more.