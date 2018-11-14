Sometimes Things Don’t Turn Out as You Expected

I was chatting with a friend of mine this evening, using Signal , the encrypted app for cell phones that provides text messaging, voice calls, and two-way video calls.

No, that’s not me or my friend. That is a promotional image for Signal. But it looks about the same as our two-way video call of today.

For years, futurists claimed that some day we all would have two-way video phones. Indeed, we do. Signal, FaceTime, Duo, Skype, and probably a dozen or so other apps all offer 2-way-video calls today and they are available free of charge.

Still… it didn’t work out exactly as predicted. For instance, here is a woman talking on a movie producer’s vision of the future videophone in the 1955 short film The Future is Now:



Do you see any differences?

That doesn’t look like my smartphone!

Also, today’s video phones certainly don’t look like the one used by Jane Jetson: