Sometimes Things Don’t Turn Out as You Expected

No, that’s not me or my friend. That is a promotional image for Signal. But it looks about the same as our two-way video call of today.
For years, futurists claimed that some day we all would have two-way video phones. Indeed, we do. Signal, FaceTime, Duo, Skype, and probably a dozen or so other apps all offer 2-way-video calls today and they are available free of charge.
Still… it didn’t work out exactly as predicted. For instance, here is a woman talking on a movie producer’s vision of the future videophone in the 1955 short film The Future is Now:
4 Comments
One thing I always noticed in old tv shows or movies depicting video phones, is that the person on the screen had his or her eyes aimed at the person talking to if to the side. In reality they are facing a camera on their end so they wouldn’t be moving their eyes if they’re watching the person. Eyes are forward, like a news caster’s. If the head turns it appears odd. Even these images are that way.
Many decades ago I was at an exhibition, Boys Scouts maybe, and they had a black and white “video phone” demonstration set up. I was in the Midwest, and spoke to a girl in Disneyland out in California. As you said, things don’t always work out as envisioned.
Some once pointed out that with all the futuristic stuff on the Jetson’s, their phones were still dial phones. Can’t think of everything! 🙂
got news for you. The videophones has been around for over 15 years now!
See these companies working for the Deaf in USA, Sorenson.com , zvrs.com , and they are mobile, too. The videophone that is sitting on my desk is 24 inch wide Samsung tv monitor. Some of the Deaf even have 32, 40 or even 50 inch monitors interchangeable with normal television. Even computer laptops, desktops, etc at work, too. No barriers at all. It’s you hearies kept your heads in sand as well as hanging up on us, treating us as if we’re telemarketers.
There are other companies in Canada, Europe and Asia. The Deaf has been using them as direct and video relay (as in interpreters). Even to talk with their hearing relatives.
