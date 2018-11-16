I must admit that I am not familiar with “Bullet Journaling.” However, a notice about an upcoming genealogy presentation in Ohio caught my eye:

The next meeting of the Lake County [Ohio] Genealogical Society is set for 10 a.m., Nov. 29, in the basement of the Morley Library, 184 Phelps St. in Painesville.

Carla Cegielski will talk about “Bullet Journaling for Genealogy.” Attendees can learn about how a bullet journal can help plan, guide, and organize genealogical research, according to a news release.

People can capture their random thoughts and midnight revelations and turn them into actionable tasks.

Cegielski is a freelance family history researcher specializing in Ohio, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia research, the release stated. She is a frequent speaker at genealogical societies, libraries, and conferences.

Visit www.lcgsohio.org or call Dave at 440-209-1639 or Cynthia at 440-951-0914 for more information.

I won’t be able to attend the presentation in Ohio so I decided to do a bit of digging to learn what I can about bullet journaling, also known as rapid logging. What I found looks promising. According to https://bulletjournal.com:

“Be it for taking notes or journaling, studies keep identifying benefits of writing by hand. That said, it takes time and can be unorganized. How can we enjoy the benefits while avoiding the shortcomings of hand writing? Rapid Logging.

“Rapid Logging is the language in which the Bullet Journal is written. In short, it’s a way of capturing information as bulleted lists. Let’s start with the basics.”

Also:

“If Rapid Logging is language the BuJo is written in, Bullets are the syntax. Bullets are short-form sentences paired with symbols that visually categorize your entries into: Tasks, Events, or Notes.”

You can learn a lot more about Bullet Journaling, also known as Rapid Logging, in the Bullet Journal at https://bulletjournal.com and especially at https://bulletjournal.com/pages/learn.

If you have any experience with Bullet Journaling for genealogy applications, please post a comment below describing your experience(s).