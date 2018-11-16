International Tracing Service Adds 900, 000 Post-War Records Making Over 2 Million Records Available Online

The following is an announcement written by Jan Meisels Allen, Chairperson of the IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee:

The International Tracing Service (ITS) added 900,000 post-war documents online. This brings the total of number of documents freely available in the online archive to over 2 million. One can search by name. The newly added documents contain approximately 405,000 names of Holocaust survivors, former concentration camp inmates and forced laborers. They were under the care of the International Refugee Organization (IRO) in Austria, Italy, Switzerland and England after World War II.

In June, ITS published its files from the German Displaced Persons in June. This makes it possible to search online for nearly one million names of Displaced Persons (DP) registered and surveyed in DP camps within the framework of the Care and Maintenance Program.

The DPs filled out questionnaires as a way the International Refugee Organization (IRO) could find out whether it could help these persons and if so how. The personal stories of the DP persons are delineated in the questionnaires and provide better insight as their lives.

To search the online archives go to: https://digitalcollections.its-arolsen.org/

You will need to make a declaration of consent that the sensitive information you are using is solely for research purposes and in accordance with applicable national laws and regulations.

To read more about this see: https://tinyurl.com/yaa8olxz

