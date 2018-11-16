Over 60 Million Pages of Digitized Canadian Documentary Heritage soon to be Available at No Charge

As of January 1, 2019, 60 million pages of Canadian digital documentary heritage will be available at no charge to users. The Canadiana collections are the largest online collections of early textual Canadiana in the world. The removal of the subscription paywall will allow unimpeded access to this unique historical content for researchers, students, faculty, and all users in Canada and around the world.

The full announcement may be found in the Canadian Research Knowledge Network web site at: http://bit.ly/2PZXLyH.