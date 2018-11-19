Find Out if You Live in a House that Once Belonged to a First World War Soldier or Sailor

A new website has been launched enabling people to search their postcode and find out if they live in or near a house that once belonged to a soldier or sailor from the First World War.

Most of the houses listed on the site are in Europe or the United Kingdom. However, many other countries are also represented, as shown in the above screenshot. I found three soldiers near me (in the United States) who apparently served in the Canadian or British armies but listed their residences or their next of kin with U.S. addresses. All three died during the war.

Usage of the site is simple: enter a postal code and see the World War I soldiers and sailors listed at nearby addresses. If a lot of results are displayed, you can narrow the results further by first name, surname, rank, regiment, age at death, or date of death.

The map was put together as a personal project by 50-year-old James Morley, who lives in West London and has worked with museums and archives for over 25 years.

A Street Near You currently contains nearly 500,000 location records for 410,000 men and women who died whilst serving in the First World War. It was created using data and images sourced from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and Imperial War Museum, including their Lives of the First World War project.

You can access the database at: https://astreetnearyou.org.