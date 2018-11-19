Now You Can Sequence Your Genome For Just $200

· November 19, 2018 · DNA · No Comments

NOTE: This isn’t about having a few markers of your DNA tested for genealogy purposes. Instead, it describes a test to have your ENTIRE GENOME tested.

The first nearly complete human genomes were sequenced in 2007: J. Craig Venter and James Watson. The exact cost of the effort was never precisely calculated but it probably cost a million dollars or more for the laboratories involved. (The cost was not passed on to the individuals being sequenced.)

Now, only eleven years later, for the next 48 hours, Cambridge-based Veritas Genetics will be lowering its $999 whole genome sequencing and interpretation service for just $199 for two days, or to the first 1,000 people who buy spit kits. Again, that is a limited-time offer.

Not only is the price cheap, CEO Mirza Cifric says that it’s more than just a holiday-season gimmick. “We’re sending a clear signal to the medical research community that the $99 genome will be here in three to five years,” he says. “People might be thinking it’s still a decade away. We want to wake them up.”

Details may be found in an article by Megan Molteni in the Wired web site at: https://www.wired.com/story/whole-genome-sequencing-cost-200-dollars/.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: