Now You Can Sequence Your Genome For Just $200

NOTE: This isn’t about having a few markers of your DNA tested for genealogy purposes. Instead, it describes a test to have your ENTIRE GENOME tested.

The first nearly complete human genomes were sequenced in 2007: J. Craig Venter and James Watson. The exact cost of the effort was never precisely calculated but it probably cost a million dollars or more for the laboratories involved. (The cost was not passed on to the individuals being sequenced.)

Now, only eleven years later, for the next 48 hours, Cambridge-based Veritas Genetics will be lowering its $999 whole genome sequencing and interpretation service for just $199 for two days, or to the first 1,000 people who buy spit kits. Again, that is a limited-time offer.

Not only is the price cheap, CEO Mirza Cifric says that it’s more than just a holiday-season gimmick. “We’re sending a clear signal to the medical research community that the $99 genome will be here in three to five years,” he says. “People might be thinking it’s still a decade away. We want to wake them up.”

Details may be found in an article by Megan Molteni in the Wired web site at: https://www.wired.com/story/whole-genome-sequencing-cost-200-dollars/.