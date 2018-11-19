Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
(+) What Format Should You Use to Store Your Files?
MyHeritage Announces a New Feature for DNA users — the Display of Shared Ancestral Places for DNA Matches
Reclaim The Records Files Freedom of Information Act Lawsuit–US Department of Veterans Affairs
Let the Ontario Genealogical Society Preserve Your Website!
Compress Images the Easy Way with Squoosh
Bullet Journaling for Genealogy
The Essential Ebook Converter Guide
The New York Times will Digitize its Photo Archive
Over 60 Million Pages of Digitized Canadian Documentary Heritage soon to be Available at No Charge
One Company Offers To Sequence Your Genome Free Of Charge, Then Let You Profit From It
Announcing a New South-West of England Family History Show
Findmypast Partners With Living DNA to Launch the Most Detailed Ancestry Discovery Experience
International Tracing Service Adds 900, 000 Post-War Records Making Over 2 Million Records Available Online
National Genealogical Society 2019 Family History Program Now Available
New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of November 12, 2018
New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday
Jewish Heritage Center at New England Historic Genealogical Society Is Named in Honor of Justin Wyner and Genevieve Wyner
Sometimes Things Don’t Turn Out as You Expected
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
Recent Comments