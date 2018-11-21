Findmypast Announces Black Friday DNA Sale

Save $30 on all Findmypast DNA kits this Black Friday

on all Findmypast DNA kits this Black Friday Currently available to buy online for Just $59.00 – lowest price ever

Offer includes 14 days of free access to Findmypast’s entire archive of more than 9 billion records and historical newspapers

Limited time offer ends midnight (GMT) Monday 26th November.

Findmypast DNA – the only test specifically designed to help make British & Irish family history discoveries – iscurrently on sale at $59.00 (USD), the lowest price ever.

The limited time offer will be available for the duration of the Black Friday weekend and cyber Monday, ending midnight (GMT) Monday 26th November.

Available to purchase online today at www.findmypast.com/ancestry-dna-testing/, Findmypast DNA combines cutting edge science and traditional family history research methods to allow people to explore their past in more depth than ever before possible.

The first of its kind service uses Living DNA’s unique test employing cutting-edge science to provide a unique breakdown of 21 regions across Britain and Ireland, connecting family history enthusiast with the records they need to bring their ancestors’ stories to life.

As the only DNA test on the market to break down a person’s heritage into specific British and Irish regions and connect them with historical records, Findmypast DNA helps users to build a colourful picture of their roots. Whether you descend from Normans, Romans or Saxons, users can also access interactive maps showing the global movements of those who share their DNA, from 80,000 years ago all the way up to modern day.­­­­­­­

Buy online at https://www.findmypast.com/ancestry-dna-testing/