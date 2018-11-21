New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of November 19, 2018

· November 21, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added an astounding 79.5 million indexed Lutheran records from Germany, and almost 1 million more from the Ireland 1901 Census.  Other countries include Benin, Costa Rica, Portugal, South Africa, and the United States (MichiganGeorgia, and Montana).

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

 Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

 Comments

Benin

 Benin, Civil Registration of Deaths, 1891-2014

3,236

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Costa Rica

 Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975

75,801

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Germany

 Germany, Lutheran Baptisms, Marriages, and Burials, 1500-1971

79,319,959

0

 New indexed records collection

Ireland

 Ireland Census, 1901

896,582

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Portugal

 Portugal, Aveiro, Civil Registration, 1911-1915

7,871

0

 New indexed records collection

South Africa

 South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Marriages, 1870-1930

75

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Michigan Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880

73

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827-1955

286

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Toole County Records, 1913-1960

54

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

 

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: