New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of November 19, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added an astounding 79.5 million indexed Lutheran records from Germany, and almost 1 million more from the Ireland 1901 Census. Other countries include Benin, Costa Rica, Portugal, South Africa, and the United States (Michigan, Georgia, and Montana).
Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|Comments
|
Benin
|Benin, Civil Registration of Deaths, 1891-2014
|
3,236
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Costa Rica
|Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975
|
75,801
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Germany
|Germany, Lutheran Baptisms, Marriages, and Burials, 1500-1971
|
79,319,959
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
Ireland
|Ireland Census, 1901
|
896,582
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Portugal
|Portugal, Aveiro, Civil Registration, 1911-1915
|
7,871
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Marriages, 1870-1930
|
75
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Michigan Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880
|
73
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827-1955
|
286
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Toole County Records, 1913-1960
|
54
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
