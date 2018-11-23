New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Pennsylvania Cemetery & Burial 1700-1950 Browse

This collection of over 106,000 cemetery records covers locations across more than 100 parishes in Pennsylvania including Abington, Goshenhoppen, Mckeesport, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Baptist, Catholic, Evangelical, Mennonite, Friends (Quakers), and Presbyterian cemeteries are all represented.

Pennsylvania Cemetery & Burial collection can be searched by parish, diocese, county, or denominations. Cemetery and monumental records are a valuable part of your family history and can provide you with vital facts for your family here including names, birth years, death dates, burial locations, additional family members and, in some cases, notes about a person’s life or achievements.

England & Wales Ecclesiastical Dignitaries 1800-1840

The collection consists of over 200 pages of the Index Ecclesiasticus; the alphabetical lists of all ecclesiastical dignitaries in England and Wales since the Reformation.

Within the index, you will find the name of dignitary along with his parish and date of appointment. In cases where the person served more than one parish, all parishes and appointment dates are listed.

Britain, Dictionary Of National Biography, 1885-1904

Search through more than 40 volumes of the Dictionary of National Biography from 1885 to 1904. The publication will reveal your ancestor’s biography including life achievements and the names of children and a spouse. You will find both British and Irish names throughout the volumes.

The work contains the names of notable figures in British history. There are a number of volumes in this collection including the very first edition, which was published in 1885. The volumes are organised by surnames. The Dictionary of National Biography only included the names of deceased individuals then supplementary volumes were published between 1885 and 1900 to add the names of people who died during that time period. In 1904, a volume or errata or corrections was published.

Scotland, Rolls Of Honour 1914-1920

Did your Scottish ancestor serve in the Great War? Search numerous rolls of honour which were created after the war. The rolls contain over 7,000 names and may provide you with your ancestor’s rank, regiment, and residence. Among the publications, we have rolls of honour from Cardross parish, Banff Academy, Glasgow High School, Murrayfield parish, University of Edinburgh and more.

Rolls of honour were created by schools, universities, parishes, and places of employment to honour those who participated or gave the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War. Each honour roll has its own format and criteria for what names and how much information was included.

London, Docklands and East End Baptisms

Over 2,000 records covering the parishes of St Matthias, Poplar and St Peter, Bethnal Green have been added to the collection. Each result includes a transcript that will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth date, baptism date, baptism location, parents’ names and address.

The transcripts in this collection have been created by the Docklands Ancestors, who began transcribing parish registers in 2001. London’s East End has been known throughout history for its crime, poverty, and deprivation, but also for reform, social movements, and legends. It is located east of the medieval walled city of London, north of the River Thames, and bordered by the River Lea. It includes the boroughs of Whitechapel, Stepney, Spitalfields, Poplar, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, and more.

British Newspaper update

This week we have added 114,380 new pages to seven of our existing titles, including;