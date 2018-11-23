Record and Share Your Family History in 5 Steps

I don’t see many genealogy-related articles in the New York Times but J. D. Biersdorfer has written a great article that has now been published by the media giant. Quoting from the article:

“Holiday gatherings offer a great time to create a multimedia digital archive of interviews with your relatives so they can share their memories with the current — and future — branches of the tree.”

and:

“Many people have pieced together their own family tree. But how much do you really know about the early lives of your living relatives, especially those with decades of stories to share?

“To learn more, take the time to talk during family gatherings over Thanksgiving and the holiday season. And make sure to save that oral history for future generations: Record and preserve it with a multimedia digital archive, with video or audio, or with both. Here are five simple steps to get you started.”

You can learn more at: https://nyti.ms/2zrnXc3.