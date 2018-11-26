Association of Professional Genealogists Announces New Board and Committee Members

The following announcement was written by the Association of Professional Genealogists:

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., 26 November 2018—The Association of Professional Genealogists (APG®) has announced the results of its election for new board and nominating committee members. The APG membership elected six at-large board members for two-year terms. Two nominating committee members were elected for one-year terms. Those elected were:

Board of Directors (two-year term)

Blaine Bettinger, PH.D., J.D. (New York) is continuing his work on the APG Board. He is a professional genealogist specializing in DNA evidence. In 2007 he started The Genetic Genealogist, one of the earliest blogs on the topic. Blaine is the author of The Family Tree Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy, and co-author with Debbie Parker Wayne of the award-winning Genetic Genealogy in Practice, the world’s first genetic genealogy workbook. He also co-authored, “Genetics for Genealogy” with Judy Russell in 2018’s Professional Genealogy: Preparation, Practice & Standards. In 2018 he launched DNA Central, a membership portal for DNA education.

Rose Lerer Cohen Ph.D (Israel), a professional genealogist and provenance researcher, is continuing work on the APG Board, where she chairs the Continuing Education Monitoring Committee. She writes and lectures and conducts workshops in Israel, North America, and South Africa. Over the past twenty years, she has written and lectured widely on topics relating to genealogy research both in Israel and abroad. She is currently on the audit committee of the Israel Genealogy Research Association and is a member of the Board of LitvakSIG, the special interest group for Lithuanian Research.

Nicole Gilkison LaRue CG ® (Maryland), is a continuing APG Board member and professional genealogist. She has been a member of APG since 2008 and is a former Vice President of APG’s Writers Special Interest Group. She is also the Waiting List Coordinator for the ProGen Study Program, a former ProGen group coordinator and a graduate of ProGen 3.

Leslie Brinkley Lawson FGC (Oregon) is a full-time professional genealogist, specializing in forensic genealogy (missing and unknown heirs, probate research), providing due diligence and kinship determinations. She is a ForensicGenealogistCredentialed,SM with clients including attorneys, executors, guardians, banks, probate firms, and private clients. She has a range of experience from proving family lines to reuniting family members as well as proving parentage for those unable to speak due to injury or disability. Lawson is a Past President of the Council for the Advancement of Forensic Genealogy and Past President of the Oregon Chapter of the Association of Professional Genealogists. She is continuing her work on the APG Board.

Janice Lovelace, Ph.D. (Washington) is a genealogical researcher, educator, author and lecturer. She completed the Genealogy and Family History certificate at University of Washington in 2012 and the certificate program in genealogy at Boston University in 2013. Dr. Lovelace is a frequent speaker at international, national, and regional genealogy conferences as well as local societies on health and genetics, ethnic minority genealogy, and research methodology. She is an instructor at the Midwest African American Genealogical Institute (MAAGI). Dr. Lovelace authored the National Genealogical Society’s online continuing education course African American Roots: A Historical Perspective. She has a number of genealogy articles among her publications. A member of the Seattle Genealogical Society for many years, she has served in several board positions.

Julie Cahill Tarr (Wisconsin) is a professional genealogist who provides research, writing, editing, and graphic design services to help clients discover and share their family history. An award-winning author, she also educates others on genealogy research techniques and methods by writing articles, guides, and course materials. Julie currently serves as the managing editor of FORUM, a quarterly magazine of the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS), as well as the editor of APG’s eNews. She has served on the boards of the Illinois State Genealogical Society and her local DAR chapter, as well as various committees for these and other societies.

2019 Nominations Committee (one-year term)

Michael McCormick AG® (Utah) In addition to accepting clients directly or as an independent contractor for research firms, Michael W. McCormick recently served six years as an executive and genealogist for a forensic genealogy firm processing well over one hundred cases each year. Michael earned a master’s degree in genealogy from the University of Strathclyde; interned with the largest genealogy non-profit, FamilySearch; and is on the Remote Adjunct Faculty for BYU-Idaho’s Associate’s degree in Family History Research. He is known as a specialist in locating next-of-kin when almost no information is known, determining the town of origin for German immigrants, and solving many kinds of difficult cases (including research in various countries, languages, and time periods).

Cheri Hudson Passey (South Carolina) is a professional genealogist, instructor, writer, and speaker. She is the owner of Carolina Girl Genealogy, LLC, which provides research services as well as instruction and coaching through her Genealogy 1-on-1 classes. Cheri writes the Modus Operandi column for Going In-Depth magazine and is the host of the weekly genealogy chat show “GenFriends” from The In-Depth Genealogist. She also is an instructor with The In-depth Genealogist Academy. She is the Immediate Past President of The Grand Strand Genealogy Club and currently serves as program chair. Also, she is the chapter liaison for the Second Life APG Chapter and treasurer for The GeneaBloggers TRIBE.

“We thank retiring Board members Kathleen Brandt, Ruy Cardoso, CG, Luana Darby, AG, Valerie Elkins, and Valerie Eichler Lair as we also welcome those newly elected to the Board to represent our members,” said APG President, Billie Stone Fogarty. “APG, the world’s largest professional organization for genealogists, will celebrate our 40th anniversary in 2019. As we reflect back upon the advances we’ve made in the profession, we will continue to dream and to work to further our goals.”

About the Association of Professional Genealogists

The Association of Professional Genealogists (www.apgen.org), established in 1979, represents more than 2,700 genealogists in various genealogy-related businesses. APG encourages genealogical excellence, ethical practice, mentoring, and education. The organization also supports the preservation and accessibility of records useful to the fields of genealogy and history. Its members come from all fifty U.S. states, Canada, and forty other countries. APG is active on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.