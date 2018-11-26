This Newsletter is Sponsored by MyHeritage
Dick Eastman · November 26, 2018 · Sponsor
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 22 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!
Click here to renew an existing Plus Edition subscription.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition here: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
Steal these articles!
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a very few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Important Links
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook and Twitter.
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- This Newsletter is Sponsored by MyHeritage
- Association of Professional Genealogists Announces New Board and Committee Members
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- Enrique Hurtado de Mendoza Collection of Cuban Genealogy
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday
- Record and Share Your Family History in 5 Steps
- There were a Number of Thanksgiving Celebrations in North America Prior to 1621
- Findmypast Announces Black Friday DNA Sale
- New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of November 19, 2018
- The Real Story About Thanksgiving You’ve Probably Never Heard
- Civil War Facial Recognition
- A Day at the Genealogy Library
- New Suspect in D.B. Cooper Skyjacking Case Unearthed
- Now You Can Sequence Your Genome For Just $200
- Find Out if You Live in a House that Once Belonged to a First World War Soldier or Sailor
- rootstrust and Exotic Languages
- (+) What Format Should You Use to Store Your Files?
- Jewish Heritage Center at New England Historic Genealogical Society Is Named in Honor of Justin Wyner and Genevieve Wyner
- New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- Record and Share Your Family History in 5 Steps
- New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of November 19, 2018
- Can You Marry Your Cousin?
- Civil War Facial Recognition
- New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday
- Association of Professional Genealogists Announces New Board and Committee Members
- New Suspect in D.B. Cooper Skyjacking Case Unearthed
- The Real Story About Thanksgiving You’ve Probably Never Heard
- A Little-Known Government Genealogy Service
- Displaying County Lines on Google Maps
Categories
- Announcements (86)
- Books (185)
- Business News (147)
- CD-ROM (4)
- Cloud Services (62)
- Conferences (306)
- Current Affairs (380)
- DNA (253)
- Education (100)
- Film/Photos (4)
- Food and Drink (10)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (1)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (139)
- Hardware (106)
- Help Wanted (17)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (350)
- Humor (15)
- Legal Affairs (183)
- Music (5)
- Off Topic (69)
- Online Sites (1,071)
- Opinion (6)
- People (193)
- Photography (84)
- Plus Edition Article (13)
- Podcast (8)
- Preservation (171)
- Scams (11)
- Societies (245)
- Software (295)
- Sponsor (3)
- Television (6)
- This Newsletter (103)
- Travel (53)
- Uncategorized (55)
- Video & Television (145)
- Web/Tech (15)
- Webinars & Podcasts (10)
- Weblogs (3)
Meet Dick Eastman in Person
I’d love the company! Are you available for lunch? Dinner?
18 to 23 January 2019 – Bangkok, Thailand
27 February to 2 March 2019 – RootsTech,
Salt Lake City, Utah
3 to 6 April 2019 – New England Regional Genealogical Consortium (NERGC) – Manchester, New Hampshire
26 to 27 April 2019 – Family Tree Live, London, England
8 to 11 May 2018 – National Genealogical Society (NGS) conference, St. Charles, Missouri
7 to 8 June 2019 – THE Genealogy Show, Birmingham, England
21 to 24 August 2019 – Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) conference – Washington, D.C.
24-26 October 2019 – RootsTech2019 London – London, England
8 & 9 November 2019 – Annual Florida Family History Conference – Orlando, Florida
Image already added
Archives
Archives of Most Articles from June 2004 and Later are Available in the EOGN Plus Edition subscribers’ web site.
Blog Stats
- 10,205,213 hits
Recent Comments