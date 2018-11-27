IGRS adds Co. Londonderry / Derry Census Substitute

· November 27, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the Irish Genealogical Research Society:

The Irish Genealogical Research Society (IGRS) has added a new census substitute database to its website. The Balteagh Regium Donum Petition of 1828 notes details on approximately 200 families, comprising 1,023 individuals, residing in sixteen townlands lying to the south-east of the town of Limavady, Co. Londonderry / Derry.

The petition refers to the Presbyterian congregation of Balteagh’s attempt to claim a share of the Regium Donum (or Royal Bounty) Fund, established by Charles I in 1672 for the upkeep of Presbyterian clergy in Ireland. It notes, by townland, the head of each family, spouse and children (if any). For instance, in the townland of Ballyness & Maine is the family of Joseph Perrie and his wife (though unnamed) and their six children: Bettyann, Sarah, Lavinia, Joseph, Martha and Isabella. Unfortunately, ages are not recorded, but alternative sources will likely allow ages to be established or estimated.

The index entries in the database are linked to scanned images of the original document, which forms part of the Official Papers series at the National Archives of Ireland.

The full database is a members’ only resource, but name searches can be made freely by all.
Database landing page:
https://www.irishancestors.ie/resources/unique-resources/balteagh-census/.

Click here to view a rather large sample image of one page from the Balteagh Regium Donum Petition of 1828.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: