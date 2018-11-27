MyHeritage LIVE 2018: Lectures are Now Online

The recent MyHeritage LIVE 2018 Conference in Oslo, Norway was quite a success. More than 400 attendees from 28 different countries were at the conference. The attendees chose from many presentations and workshops during the two-day event. If you missed the conference or the live-streaming, you are in luck. Videos were made of the presentations and are now available online. Even if you were at the conference or were able to watch it live as it was broadcast over the Internet, the videos are worth watching because there was so much information to absorb from each one.

The MyHeritage Blog at https://blog.myheritage.com/2018/11/myheritage-live-2018-lectures-now-online/ has the complete list of all the presentations and links to the videos. All presentations were made in English.

To read more about the conference, read the full recap of MyHeritage LIVE at https://blog.myheritage.com/2018/11/first-ever-myheritage-live-conference-wraps-up-amazing-weekend-in-oslo/.