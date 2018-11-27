Reclaim The Records Filed a New York State Freedom of Information Lawsuit and Won Access to the New York State Marriage Index, then Filed a New Lawsuit About It

Reclaim The Records continues to file legal actions against various government agencies that refuse to provide public access to public records that legally must be available to the public. The latest victory for genealogists concerns a Freedom of Information request to the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) back in September 2017. Reclaim The Records was notified they had won the request in mid-February 2018, and then received a portable hard drive with the records in mid-March 2018.

However, there was a problem. It seems that Reclaim The Records only received about 60% of what they had asked for. It seems that New York also withheld decades of data, and did it in a particularly dumb way that ignores several legal precedents. And that’s not good enough. The public deserves 100%!

Then the story becomes complicated. You can read the full story on the Reclaim The Records web site at http://bit.ly/2DOxSeD.