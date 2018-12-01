It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

It is the first day of the month. It’s time to back up your genealogy files. Then test your backups!

Actually, you can make backups at any time. However, it is easier and safer if you have a specific schedule. The first day of the month is easy to remember, so I would suggest you back up your genealogy files at least on the first day of every month, if not more often.

Of course, you might want to back up more than your genealogy files. Family photographs, your checkbook register, all sorts of word processing documents, email messages, and much more need to be backed up regularly. Why not do that on the first day of each month?

NOTE: You can find a list of my previous articles about making backups by starting at: http://bit.ly/2NA4xqT.

You might want to check out What I Use Now for Backups at https://blog.eogn.com/2017/08/01/what-i-use-now-for-backups/.

Please keep in mind that most cloud-based file storage services are not designed to back up (or restore) an entire hard drive. For that you should use an external or network drive. Cloud storage is for data, which is ultimately what you want to preserve. You can easily restore the operating system or even the various installed programs simply by obtaining new copies of the installation media. It is your data that is irreplaceable!