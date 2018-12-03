Jewish Cemeteries in Poland to be Mapped and Entered into an Online Database

· December 3, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

An article in the Israel National News states:

“The Polish government will place border markers in some 1,400 Jewish cemeteries in Poland. This was agreed upon between Polish Culture Minister Piotr Gliński and Poland’s Chief Rabbi and Standing Committee of the Conference of European Rabbis member Rabbi Mordechai Schudrich.

“According to the agreement, all the cemeteries will be mapped and placed in a database that will be available to the public, and border markers will be placed at all the cemeteries’ corners.”

You can read more in the Israel National News at http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/255636.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: