Jewish Cemeteries in Poland to be Mapped and Entered into an Online Database

An article in the Israel National News states:

“The Polish government will place border markers in some 1,400 Jewish cemeteries in Poland. This was agreed upon between Polish Culture Minister Piotr Gliński and Poland’s Chief Rabbi and Standing Committee of the Conference of European Rabbis member Rabbi Mordechai Schudrich.

“According to the agreement, all the cemeteries will be mapped and placed in a database that will be available to the public, and border markers will be placed at all the cemeteries’ corners.”

You can read more in the Israel National News at http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/255636.