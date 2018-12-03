New Records on FamilySearch from November 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in November 2018 with almost 90 million new indexed family history records and almost 300,000 digital images from around the world. New historical records were added from Benin, Chile, Costa Rica, The Dominican Republic, England, Germany, Honduras, Ireland, Lesotho, Liberia, Nicaragua, Peru, and the United States, which includes California, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Native American Enrollment Records, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. New digital images were added from BillionGraves .
Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.
|
Country
|
Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Records
|
Comments
|Benin
|Benin, Civil Registration of Deaths, 1891–2014
|3,236
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Civil Registration, 1885–1932
|184,959
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823–1975
|75,801
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801–2010
|1,852
|15,107
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537–1918
|450,288
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Lutheran Baptisms, Marriages, and Burials, 1500–1971
|79,319,959
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Honduras
|Honduras, Civil Registration, 1841–1968
|2,421
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland Census, 1901
|3,483,120
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Ireland Census, 1901
|896,582
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Lesotho
|Lesotho, Evangelical Church Records, 1828–2005
|27,034
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Liberia
|Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912–2015
|17,980
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Nicaragua
|Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809–2013
|43,885
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|BillionGraves Index
|291,984
|291,984
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888–2005
|162,255
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560–1952
|50,440
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Portugal
|Portugal, Aveiro, Civil Registration, 1911–1915
|7,871
|0
|New indexed records collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Marriages, 1870–1930
|75
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Pioneer Migration Index, Compiled 1906–1935
|6,410
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827–1955
|286
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, World War I, Statement of Service Cards, 1920–1929
|100
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Death Records, 1904–1951
|130,375
|0
|130,375
|United States
|Michigan Mortality Schedules, 1850–1880
|73
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850–2001
|395,947
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Lewis and Clark County, Military Records, 1904–1918
|49,446
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Montana, Toole County Records, 1913–1960
|54
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Native American, Eastern Cherokee Enrollment Records, 1908–1910
|378
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791–1980
|1,380,342
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, School Records, 1895–1936
|2,447,651
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon, Baker County Records, 1862–1950
|1,990
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon, World War I, Veteran State Aid Applications, 1921–1938
|35,690
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Confederate Pension Applications, Soldiers and Widows, 1891–1965
|27,951
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Cooke County, Deeds, 1895–1924
|30,962
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Washington, Native American, Census Records, 1880–1952
|105
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.
Learn how to search the records on FamilySearch to find exactly what you’re looking for.
One Comment
These are great records to be sure…but some are unavailable to people who cannot get to an LDS center or are LDS themselves. Very frustrating.
