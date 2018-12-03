New Records on FamilySearch from November 2018

· December 3, 2018 · Online Sites · One Comment

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in November 2018 with almost 90 million new indexed family history records and almost 300,000 digital images from around the world. New historical records were added from Benin, Chile, Costa Rica, The Dominican Republic, England, Germany, Honduras, Ireland, Lesotho, Liberia, Nicaragua, Peru, and the United States, which includes California, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Native American Enrollment Records, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. New digital images were added from BillionGraves .

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Country

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Records

Comments
Benin Benin, Civil Registration of Deaths, 1891–2014 3,236 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Civil Registration, 1885–1932 184,959 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Costa Rica Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823–1975
 75,801 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801–2010 1,852 15,107 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537–1918 450,288 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Lutheran Baptisms, Marriages, and Burials, 1500–1971 79,319,959 0 New indexed records collection
Honduras Honduras, Civil Registration, 1841–1968 2,421 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland Census, 1901 3,483,120 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Ireland Census, 1901 896,582 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Lesotho Lesotho, Evangelical Church Records, 1828–2005 27,034 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Liberia Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912–2015 17,980 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Nicaragua Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809–2013 43,885 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other BillionGraves Index 291,984 291,984 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888–2005 162,255 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560–1952 50,440 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Portugal Portugal, Aveiro, Civil Registration, 1911–1915 7,871 0 New indexed records collection
South Africa South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Marriages, 1870–1930 75 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Pioneer Migration Index, Compiled 1906–1935 6,410 0 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827–1955 286 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, World War I, Statement of Service Cards, 1920–1929 100 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Death Records, 1904–1951 130,375 0 130,375
United States Michigan Mortality Schedules, 1850–1880 73 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850–2001 395,947 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Lewis and Clark County, Military Records, 1904–1918 49,446 0 New indexed records collection
United States Montana, Toole County Records, 1913–1960 54 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Native American, Eastern Cherokee Enrollment Records, 1908–1910 378 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791–1980 1,380,342 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, School Records, 1895–1936 2,447,651 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon, Baker County Records, 1862–1950 1,990 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon, World War I, Veteran State Aid Applications, 1921–1938 35,690 0 New indexed records collection
United States Tennessee, Confederate Pension Applications, Soldiers and Widows, 1891–1965 27,951 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Cooke County, Deeds, 1895–1924 30,962 0 New indexed records collection
United States Washington, Native American, Census Records, 1880–1952 105 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.

Learn how to search the records on FamilySearch to find exactly what you’re looking for.

One Comment

Bud December 3, 2018 at 10:34 am

These are great records to be sure…but some are unavailable to people who cannot get to an LDS center or are LDS themselves. Very frustrating.

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: