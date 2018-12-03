Ohio Genealogical Society Issues Call for Lecture Proposals for 2020 Annual Conference

The following announcement was written by the Ohio Genealogical Society:

December 1, 2018—Bellville, Ohio: The Ohio Genealogical Society (OGS) announces a request for lecture proposals for the 2020 conference to be held April 29-May 2, 2020, at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Sandusky, Ohio.

Topics being considered include: Ohio history, its records, and repositories; ethnic (African American, German, Irish, Polish, etc.); religious groups; migration into, within, and out of Ohio; origins of early Ohio settlers, New England Research, the Firelands/Connecticut Reserve, and the Old Northwest Territory. Other topics of interest that will be considered: land and military records; technology, including DNA (all levels of DNA research); mobile devices and apps; methodology, analysis, and problem solving in genealogical research.

The program committee is specifically seeking new, unusual, and dynamic proposals. Interested speakers are strongly encouraged to submit multiple proposals for either one-hour general sessions, or two-hour workshops. There is no limit to the number of proposals a speaker may submit. The deadline for submission of lecture proposals is May 31, 2019.

Submit proposals in PDF format. Each proposal must include:

Speaker’s name, address, telephone, and e-mail address

Lecture title, not to exceed ten words, and a brief, but comprehensive outline

Lecture summary, not to exceed twenty-five words to be used in the conference booklet Identification of the audience level: beginner, intermediate, advanced, or all

Speaker biography, not to exceed twenty-five words

Resume of prior speaking experience

Submit each proposal via e-mail. Please limit to no more than 2 e-mails to ogsconference@gmail.com no later than Midnight EST on May 31, 2019. Speakers are required to use an electronic presentation program and there is no need for a projector as projectors will be provided by Kalahari Resort and Convention Center.

Compensation

Selected speakers receive an honorarium, travel compensation, conference registration, hotel and per diem based on the number of days lectures are presented. (Sponsored speakers will only receive conference registration and syllabus materials. See more about sponsorships below.)

Sponsors

Societies and businesses are encouraged to submit proposals for sponsored talks. The sponsoring organization will cover speaker’s lecture(s) honorarium. Sponsored speakers will abide by all speaker deadlines. Sponsored speakers will receive complimentary OGS conference registration and electronic syllabus materials. The deadline to submit sponsored lectures is also May 31, 2019.

Additional information

Camera-ready syllabus material, due February 1, 2020 is required for each general presentation and will be included in the syllabus distributed to all conference registrants.

Invitations to speak will be issued by June 15, 2019. Syllabus format guidelines will be sent to speakers at that time. The deadline for acceptance and submission of signed speaker contracts is July 19, 2019.

About the Ohio Genealogical Society

The Ohio Genealogical Society, founded in 1959, is the premier Ohio family heritage resource and the largest state genealogical society in the United States. Our mission is to protect and share Ohio’s family history resources, developing engaging educational opportunities, and connecting genealogists. The Ohio Genealogical Society uniquely creates a network of Ohio expertise that lets genealogists discover their families, so they feel personally enriched, and confident in their results.