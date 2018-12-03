TLC Releases a Bit of Information about the Future “Who Do You Think You Are?” Episodes

· December 3, 2018 · Video & Television · No Comments

If you are in the US, you probably are aware of the genealogy-oriented television series, Who Do You Think You Are? The program’s producers at TLC have released a brief peek at the first episode to be broadcast in this year’s series, featuring Mandy Moore, an American singer, songwriter and actress.

Mandy found out that not all her ancestors came from the countries she expected. You can learn more in an article at: http://bit.ly/2Ru0i1C.

Also on board for new episodes are Josh Duhamel, Matthew Morrison, and Regina King. The Who Do You Think You Are? season premiere starts this evening, Monday, December 3, 10pm Eastern time/9pm Central, on TLC.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: