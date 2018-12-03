TLC Releases a Bit of Information about the Future “Who Do You Think You Are?” Episodes

If you are in the US, you probably are aware of the genealogy-oriented television series, Who Do You Think You Are? The program’s producers at TLC have released a brief peek at the first episode to be broadcast in this year’s series, featuring Mandy Moore, an American singer, songwriter and actress.

Mandy found out that not all her ancestors came from the countries she expected. You can learn more in an article at: http://bit.ly/2Ru0i1C.

Also on board for new episodes are Josh Duhamel, Matthew Morrison, and Regina King. The Who Do You Think You Are? season premiere starts this evening, Monday, December 3, 10pm Eastern time/9pm Central, on TLC.