Mitochondria Reportedly Can Come From Fathers Too

If this research is verified by others, this could turn out to be revolutionary. In some cases, mitochondrial DNA reportedly can be inherited from fathers.

Scientists and geneticists have always believed that mitochondrial DNA is inherited directly from your mother’s cells, which means there’s no paternal component. This is a big deal for anthropologists and geneticists, because these scientists use mitochondrial DNA to trace back our history through the generations.

A group of researchers found three unrelated families where individuals had mitochondrial DNA from both parents. A total of 17 people across these three families were affected, suggesting that mitochondria aren’t as exclusively maternal as scientists believed.

You can read more in an article by Avery Thompson in the Popular Mechanics web site (I didn’t know Popular Mechanics does DNA!) at: http://bit.ly/2AK9nfQ.

The original research paper, Biparental Inheritance of Mitochondrial DNA in Humans, is available at http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2018/11/21/1810946115

WARNING: Biparental Inheritance of Mitochondrial DNA in Humans is a highly technical research paper and requires a high level of expertise in DNA to understand it. I found that the research paper is beyond my level of comprehension. I’ll leave it to you to decide if this new research is accurate or not.