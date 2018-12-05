If You Don’t Want to Deal with Family Skeletons, Don’t Look in the DNA Closet

Amy Dickinson is an American newspaper columnist who writes the syndicated advice column Ask Amy. In a recent column, she published a letter from a reader asking how to handle a family surprise: upon having her DNA tested, the writer discovered she had a half-sibling that she was not aware of previously. She then shared this bit of information with her family, including with both of her parents.
The information was not well received.
You can read this rather interesting letter and Amy Dickinson’s advice in a number of newspapers, including the Detroit Free Press at: http://bit.ly/2QxfdL6.
Comment by Dick Eastman: I certainly cannot compete with Amy Dickinson’s nationally-syndicated advice column but I will offer one piece of advice to genealogists: If your research finds a something that was previously not widely known within the family, you might want to stop and consider the implications before you broadcast that information to your relatives. Do you really HAVE to tell everyone? or anyone?
Lots of skeletons in my tree. Literally. They are all dead. It would be the living ‘problems’, that are the difficult ones. The angst level decreases the further the living are away from the event. No one really cares about the recently discovered dalliances of one’s 2nd great grandfather. Not so relaxed though about a newly discovered half-sibling from say a business trip to Chicago, eh? Tread lightly, but a document for future generations.
Once DNA uncovers something/ facts become facts. Often facts become “alternate facts” and once in published form on the internet or other, the myths are replicated willy nilly. The interpretations however are or should be made by the individuals asking the initial questions. Caveats must be passed on at each level of sharing. The DNA Code of Ethics might be cited as a guideline but few of us are into genealogy that deeply to follow these steps. Each case MUST be weighed by it’s own merits or implications. Someone, somewhere, sometime will let the cat out of the bag! Carl
