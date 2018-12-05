New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 3, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added an astounding 47.2 million indexed records from 38 of the United States, and some from the Brazil Civil Registration Records. Over 11 million records come from the United States 1930 Census. Other records included the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachussetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|Comments
|
Brazil
|Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829–2012
|
65,936
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Other
|BillionGraves Index
|
203,514
|
203,514
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Alabama County Marriages, 1809–1950
|
4,115,533
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Arizona, County Marriages, 1871–1964
|
370,565
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Arizona, Gila County, Cemetery Records, 1927–1994
|
3,498
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|California, County Marriages, 1850—1952
|
27,263
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|California, San Francisco County Records, 1824–1997
|
1,438,476
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Delaware Vital Records, 1650–1974
|
738,983
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Delaware, Wilmington Vital Records, 1847–1954
|
117,180
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Florida Marriages, 1830–1993
|
35,097
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Florida, County Marriages, 1830–1957
|
270,640
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Georgia, County Marriages, 1785–1950
|
1,224,740
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Georgia, Elbert County Records, 1790–2002
|
35,768
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Idaho, Bonneville County Records, 1867–2012
|
36,054
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Idaho, Butte County Records, 1882–1970
|
1,102
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Idaho, Cassia County Records, 1879–1989
|
14,323
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Idaho, County Marriages, 1864–1950
|
236,009
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Idaho, Elmore County Records, 1889–1972
|
5,570
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Idaho, Gooding County Records, 1879–1962
|
6,487
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Idaho, Lemhi County Records, 1868–1964
|
3,394
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Idaho, Lincoln County Records, 1886–1972
|
4,049
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Idaho, Madison County Records
|
2,352
|
34,153
|New indexed records and images collection
|
United States
|Idaho, Minidoka County Records, 1913–1961
|
7,965
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Idaho, Teton County Records, 1900–1988
|
778
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Idaho, Twin Falls County Records, 1906–1988
|
35,522
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871–1920
|
798,230
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Illinois, County Marriages, 1810–1940
|
1,041,748
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Indiana Marriages, 1811–2007
|
46,862
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Iowa, County Marriages, 1838–1934
|
100,397
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Kentucky, County Marriages, 1797–1954
|
1,561,926
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Maine Vital Records, 1670–1921
|
427,770
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Maryland County Marriages, 1658–1940
|
33,797
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Massachusetts Marriages, 1841–1915
|
656,620
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Massachusetts Town Records, ca. 1638–1961
|
32,643
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Massachusetts, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1626–2001
|
603,710
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Michigan, County Marriages Index, 1820–1937
|
13,820
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Michigan, County Marriages, 1820–1940
|
72,650
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Minnesota, County Marriages, 1860–1949
|
79,814
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Missouri, County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records, 1800–1991
|
729,069
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Cascade County Records, 1880–2009
|
23,867
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, County Marriages, 1865–1950
|
20,961
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Granite County Records, 1865–2009
|
1,904
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Judith Basin County Records, 1887–2012
|
3,787
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Lake County Records, 1857–2010
|
3,703
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Pondera County Records, 1910–2012
|
2,707
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Rosebud County Records, 1878–2011
|
125
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Sanders County Records, 1866–2010
|
7,311
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Teton County Records, 1881–2012
|
5,421
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Toole County Records, 1913–1960
|
12,917
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Yellowstone County Records, 1881–2011
|
5,827
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Nebraska Marriages, 1855–1995
|
578,386
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Nevada County Marriages, 1862–1993
|
727,995
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|New Hampshire Marriage Certificates, 1948–1959
|
1,001
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|New Hampshire, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1636–1947
|
125,087
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|New Jersey, Marriages, 1670–1980
|
88,538
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|New York, County Marriages, 1847–1848; 1908–1936
|
220,043
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|New York, New York City Marriage Records, 1829–1940
|
1,202,263
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|North Carolina, County Marriages, 1762–1979
|
6,405,785
|
618,184
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|North Carolina, County Records, 1833–1970
|
11
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872–1958
|
494
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Ohio, Carroll County, Veteran Grave Registrations, 1817–1980
|
2,367
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Ohio, County Marriages, 1789–2013
|
1,077,187
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Oklahoma, County Marriages, 1890–1995
|
294,132
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Pennsylvania Obituary and Marriage Collection, 1947–2010
|
535
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Pennsylvania, County Marriages, 1885–1950
|
1,236,748
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Rhode Island, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1630–1945
|
60,960
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Tennessee, Jackson County Records, 1801–1974
|
13,799
|
17,925
|New indexed records and images collection
|
United States
|Tennessee, White County Records, 1809–1975
|
22,861
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Texas, Comanche County Records, 1858–1955
|
17,529
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Texas, County Marriage Index, 1837–1977
|
15,112
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Texas, County Marriage Records, 1837–1965
|
388,116
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Texas, Mills County Clerk Records, 1841–1985
|
8,828
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879–2012
|
2,057
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|United States Census, 1930
|
11,779,223
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|United States, Florida, Index to Alien Arrivals by Airplane at Miami, 1930–1942
|
51,420
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Utah, Davis County Records, 1869–1953
|
21,745
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Utah, Tooele County Records, 1855–1956
|
5,449
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Vermont, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1732–2005
|
2,401,944
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Vermont, Town Records, 1850–2005
|
55,144
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Virginia, County Marriage Records, 1771–1943
|
37,040
|
2,733
|New indexed records and images collection
|
United States
|Virginia, Jewish Cemetery Records Index, ca. 1800–1986
|
8,056
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Washington, County Marriages, 1855–2008
|
3,951,984
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|West Virginia Marriages, 1780–1970
|
1,158,909
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Wisconsin, County Marriages, 1836–1911
|
17,409
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Wyoming Marriages, 1869–1923
|
27,777
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments