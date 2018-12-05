New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 3, 2018

FamilySearch added an astounding 47.2 million indexed records from 38 of the United States, and some from the Brazil Civil Registration Records. Over 11 million records come from the United States 1930 Census. Other records included the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachussetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.