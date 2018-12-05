New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 3, 2018

· December 5, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added an astounding 47.2 million indexed records from 38 of the United States, and some from the Brazil Civil Registration Records. Over 11 million records come from the United States 1930 Census. Other records included the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachussetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

 Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

 Comments

Brazil

 Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829–2012

65,936

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Other

 BillionGraves Index

203,514

203,514

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Alabama County Marriages, 1809–1950

4,115,533

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Arizona, County Marriages, 1871–1964

370,565

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Arizona, Gila County, Cemetery Records, 1927–1994

3,498

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 California, County Marriages, 1850—1952

27,263

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 California, San Francisco County Records, 1824–1997

1,438,476

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Delaware Vital Records, 1650–1974

738,983

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Delaware, Wilmington Vital Records, 1847–1954

117,180

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Florida Marriages, 1830–1993

35,097

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Florida, County Marriages, 1830–1957

270,640

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Georgia, County Marriages, 1785–1950

1,224,740

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Georgia, Elbert County Records, 1790–2002

35,768

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Idaho, Bonneville County Records, 1867–2012

36,054

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Idaho, Butte County Records, 1882–1970

1,102

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Idaho, Cassia County Records, 1879–1989

14,323

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Idaho, County Marriages, 1864–1950

236,009

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Idaho, Elmore County Records, 1889–1972

5,570

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Idaho, Gooding County Records, 1879–1962

6,487

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Idaho, Lemhi County Records, 1868–1964

3,394

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Idaho, Lincoln County Records, 1886–1972

4,049

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Idaho, Madison County Records

2,352

34,153

 New indexed records and images collection

United States

 Idaho, Minidoka County Records, 1913–1961

7,965

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Idaho, Teton County Records, 1900–1988

778

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Idaho, Twin Falls County Records, 1906–1988

35,522

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871–1920

798,230

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Illinois, County Marriages, 1810–1940

1,041,748

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Indiana Marriages, 1811–2007

46,862

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Iowa, County Marriages, 1838–1934

100,397

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Kentucky, County Marriages, 1797–1954

1,561,926

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Maine Vital Records, 1670–1921

427,770

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Maryland County Marriages, 1658–1940

33,797

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Massachusetts Marriages, 1841–1915

656,620

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Massachusetts Town Records, ca. 1638–1961

32,643

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Massachusetts, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1626–2001

603,710

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Michigan, County Marriages Index, 1820–1937

13,820

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Michigan, County Marriages, 1820–1940

72,650

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Minnesota, County Marriages, 1860–1949

79,814

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Missouri, County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records, 1800–1991

729,069

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Cascade County Records, 1880–2009

23,867

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, County Marriages, 1865–1950

20,961

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Granite County Records, 1865–2009

1,904

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Judith Basin County Records, 1887–2012

3,787

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Lake County Records, 1857–2010

3,703

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Pondera County Records, 1910–2012

2,707

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Rosebud County Records, 1878–2011

125

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Sanders County Records, 1866–2010

7,311

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Teton County Records, 1881–2012

5,421

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Toole County Records, 1913–1960

12,917

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Yellowstone County Records, 1881–2011

5,827

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Nebraska Marriages, 1855–1995

578,386

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Nevada County Marriages, 1862–1993

727,995

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 New Hampshire Marriage Certificates, 1948–1959

1,001

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 New Hampshire, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1636–1947

125,087

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 New Jersey, Marriages, 1670–1980

88,538

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 New York, County Marriages, 1847–1848; 1908–1936

220,043

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 New York, New York City Marriage Records, 1829–1940

1,202,263

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 North Carolina, County Marriages, 1762–1979

6,405,785

618,184

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 North Carolina, County Records, 1833–1970

11

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872–1958

494

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Ohio, Carroll County, Veteran Grave Registrations, 1817–1980

2,367

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Ohio, County Marriages, 1789–2013

1,077,187

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Oklahoma, County Marriages, 1890–1995

294,132

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Pennsylvania Obituary and Marriage Collection, 1947–2010

535

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Pennsylvania, County Marriages, 1885–1950

1,236,748

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Rhode Island, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1630–1945

60,960

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Tennessee, Jackson County Records, 1801–1974

13,799

17,925

 New indexed records and images collection

United States

 Tennessee, White County Records, 1809–1975

22,861

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Texas, Comanche County Records, 1858–1955

17,529

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Texas, County Marriage Index, 1837–1977

15,112

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Texas, County Marriage Records, 1837–1965

388,116

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Texas, Mills County Clerk Records, 1841–1985

8,828

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879–2012

2,057

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 United States Census, 1930

11,779,223

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 United States, Florida, Index to Alien Arrivals by Airplane at Miami, 1930–1942

51,420

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Utah, Davis County Records, 1869–1953

21,745

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Utah, Tooele County Records, 1855–1956

5,449

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Vermont, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1732–2005

2,401,944

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Vermont, Town Records, 1850–2005

55,144

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Virginia, County Marriage Records, 1771–1943

37,040

2,733

 New indexed records and images collection

United States

 Virginia, Jewish Cemetery Records Index, ca. 1800–1986

8,056

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Washington, County Marriages, 1855–2008

3,951,984

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 West Virginia Marriages, 1780–1970

1,158,909

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Wisconsin, County Marriages, 1836–1911

17,409

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Wyoming Marriages, 1869–1923

27,777

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: