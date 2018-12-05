Report on Mandy Moore’s appearance on “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Mandy Moore, an American singer, songwriter and actress, was the guest on the first episode of the season on the U.S. version of Who Do You Think You Are? Her discoveries turned out to be much different from what she had imagined they would be.

Mandy Moore grew up proud thinking she had deep roots in England. But she was left reeling on the season premiere of Who Do You Think You Are? as she traced her family tree instead to Australia and the ‘hell on earth’ of workhouses in Ireland.

The actress was filmed with tears running down her face after laying flowers for her four-times great-grandmother, Mary Flynn, around the walls of the workhouse she died aged just 40, having been told she would have had no wake, funeral or marker for her grave.

You can read more in an article by Heidi Parker in the Daily Mail at: https://dailym.ai/2AS35e5.