The 2019 Version of Heredis is Now Available

Heredis is a vary popular genealogy program, available for both Windows and Macintosh. I believe most of the Heredis customers are in Europe although the company has been gaining new customers in North America and elsewhere. Heredis can display its menus in many different languages.

I have written before about Heredis. To see my previous articles, start at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+heredis&t=h_&ia=web.

Now the producing company has released a major new update to the program, called Heredis 2019. Here is a list of some of the new features:

Custom Reports

Edit amazing fully-customizable reports and export them to Microsoft® Excel or CSV format, even directly from Smart Search… 4 models are available: Ancestors, Descendants, Persons, and Events.

Plus improvements, as always…

Many improvements to make your life easier: new maps, summaries, XXL Family, resetting your preferences, automatic license activation…

Maps

New maps by OpenStreetMap® are displayed under every tab.

You can modify the map background, display/hide the mini-map under the Migrations tab, and easily move around.

Heredis will display the outline of cities, when available.

The Migrations feature now allows a dynamic and unlimited numbering of events displayed, no more limited to 25.

And a lot more.

You can learn about all the new features at https://www.heredis.com/en/new-features-2019/ as well as in a video below and also available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDUxQKeL__Q.

The Heredis home page is at: https://www.heredis.com/en/ and a complete list of features maybe found at: https://www.heredis.com/en/all-features-in-detail/.