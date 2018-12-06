Announcing a 72-Hour Scan-a-Thon: Genealogists are Invited to Participate in Scanning Marathon

The following announcement was written by WikiTree and the GeneaBloggersTRIBE:

December 6, 2018: On the weekend of January 11-14, 2019, WikiTree and GeneaBloggersTRIBE will kick off the new year by hosting a 72-hour image scanning marathon. Genealogists and family historians from around the world are invited to participate.

The goal of the Scan-a-Thon is to scan and upload photos and other items such as letters, postcards, funeral cards, and primary documents. Like a marathon, this is a competition to see who can do the most, but most participants won’t be serious competitors. Most will be doing it for the sake of preserving family history.