FamilyTreeWebinars.com Adds Captioning to Hundreds of Genealogy and DNA Education Classes

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilyTreeWebinars.com:
December 5, 2018
Legacy Family Tree Webinars, the leading genealogy and DNA webinar platform, announced today the addition of closed captioning to its service. Implemented as a full human-curated transcription via synced subtitles, closed captioning is now available as an option for all live and members-only webinar recordings released since May 1, 2018. In addition, the most popular 50 webinars on the platform and all MyHeritage-specific webinars have been captioned. Legacy will add captioning to all new webinars going forward.
“We are committed to providing the best genealogy and DNA education for all, including people who are hard of hearing,” said Geoff Rasmussen, founder and host of Legacy Family Tree Webinars. “Captioning is an excellent way to make online education more accessible, and is also a benefit to non-native English speakers who struggle with spoken English but have an easier time with written English”.
Legacy has exciting plans for 2019, which include the hosting of webinars in non-English languages as well as the translation of English captions to select foreign languages.
“When we acquired Legacy last year, we promised to invest resources to improve the webinar platform and increase its reach, while maintaining its high quality and unique character”, said Gilad Japhet, founder and CEO of MyHeritage. “The addition of closed captioning makes good on this promise and, with translated captioning coming up soon, will help make the webinars accessible to millions of people in Europe and other countries, true to MyHeritage’s goal of making genealogy and DNA testing available to huge consumer audiences worldwide”.
To access closed captioning, webinar viewers may click on the blue CC icon in the lower right-hand side of the video interface. A list of the 207 webinars already available with captioning is available here (or see list below).
Access to captions requires the viewer to log in with their annual or monthly webinar membership. Information about subscribing is found here. Captioning is also available for free for select free webinars, such as all 24 lectures from MyHeritage’s recent LIVE 2018 conference which took place in Oslo, Norway.
In addition to all webinars from May 1, 2018 onwards, the following popular webinars are also now available with closed captioning:
Beginners
Genealogy 101, a 3-Session course in beginning genealogy
Ten Brick Wall Tips for Intermediate Researchers
Genealogy for Novices: Where do we begin?
Board for Certification of Genealogists
FAN + GPS + DNA: The Problem-Solver’s Great Trifecta
Are You My Grandpa? Men of the Same Name
Systematically Using Autosomal DNA Test Results to Help Break Through Genealogical Brick Walls
DNA
Organizing Your Genetic Genealogy
Strategies to Find the Most Challenging Ancestors with Autosomal DNA Data
Foundations in DNA 1 of 5: Genealogy and DNA
FamilySearch
How to Use FamilySearch.org for Beginners
Digging for Historical Records on FamilySearch
Google Search Strategies for Common Surnames
Using Google Earth for Genealogy
New and Must-Have Google Tips for Genealogy
Legacy Family Tree
Discover the new Legacy Family Tree 9
Legacy Family Tree and FamilySearch Family Tree
Legacy Family Tree for Complete Beginners
Legacy 9 Unlocked (part 1): Your First Few Legacy Tips
Methodology
Did I Get Everything? Creating a Checklist for Genealogy Research
Complex Evidence – What is It? How Does it Work? And Why Does it Matter?
Misc
My Genealogy DO-Over – A Year of Learning from Research Mistakes
7 Habits of Highly Frugal Genealogists
Picture This: Images You Can Freely Use
MyHeritage
Understanding DNA Matching Technology
Perspectives on Combining Genealogy and Genetics
7 Unique Technologies for Genealogy Discoveries at MyHeritage
Organization
Get Organized Using the FamilyRoots Organizer Color-Coding System
Tips and Tricks to Organizing Your Genealogy
Photos / Digital Images
Complete Photo Restoration in 4 Easy Steps
Smartphone-ography for Genealogists
25 Quick Photoshop Tips for Genealogists – Part one
Places
Foundations of Irish Genealogy
German Internet Research: A Launching Place for Your Research
Researching Your Ancestors in England and Wales
Records
Find Your Immigrant Ancestors AND their Relatives in the New York Passenger Arrival Records
Introduction to German Parish Records
Using Church Records to Identify Ancestors
Software
Microsoft Word Series – #1 Getting Started with Microsoft Word
Windows 10 Survival Guide for Genealogists
Technology
50 Websites Every Genealogist Should Know
A Guided Tour of Cyndi’s List 2.0
50 Most Popular Genealogy Websites
Watch Geoff Live
Watch Geoff Live: Adding Online Records to Legacy
Watch Geoff Live: Adding a Passenger Record
Writing and Publishing
Proof Arguments – How to Write Them and Why They Matter
Digital Writing Tools for Genealogists
Sources and Citations Made Simple, Standard, and Powerful
