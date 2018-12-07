FGS Announces Election of New Officers and Directors

The following announcement was written by the Federation of Genealogical Societies:

December 6, 2018 – Austin, TX. The Federation of Genealogical Societies is pleased to announce the results of its recent election. Re-elected to a two-year term as President was Faye Jenkins Stallings. Joining the Executive Committee effective January 1, 2019, for two-year terms are:

Secretary: Dennis VanderWerff (California)
Vice President, Administration: Mark Olsen (Utah)

Joining FGS as Directors for a three-year term are:

Director: Steve Fulton (Ontario)
Director: Sara Gredler (Texas)
Director: Mike Mansfield (Utah)
Director: Stephen C. Young (Utah)

Returning Board members are Vice President of Membership: Cari Taplin, Vice President of Development: David E. Rencher, Treasurer: Rick Shields, Past President: D. Joshua Taylor, and Directors: Deborah Abbott, Jen Baldwin, Cheri Bush, Ed Donakey, Tonia Kendrick, Juliana Szucs, and Randy Whited.

In light of the recent election, Faye Stallings, FGS President says, “We are grateful to all of these individuals for their willingness to serve the genealogical community. FGS could not fulfil its mission without inspired leaders such as these who are willing to give their time and energy to the organization.”

About the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS)

The Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) was founded in 1976 and empowers the genealogical and family history community, especially its societies and organizations, by advocating for the preservation and access of records and providing resources that enable genealogical organizations to succeed in pursuing their missions. FGS helps genealogical societies and family history enthusiasts alike to strengthen and grow through online resources, FGS FORUM magazine, and through its annual national conference which provides four days of excellent learning opportunities for both societies and family history enthusiasts. FGS launched the Preserve the Pensions project in 2010 to raise more than $3 million to digitize and make freely available the pension files from the War of 1812. Fundraising was completed for that project in 2016 and the digitization continues. FGS was also the driving force behind the Civil War Soldiers and Sailors project alongside the National Parks Service. To learn more visit fgs.org.

