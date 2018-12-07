New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

British Army, Honourable Artillery Company

Over 18,000 new Index Cards and POW records covering the years 1939 to 1945 have been added to the collection. The Index cards record brief and abbreviated details of service histories while the POW records list the location & date of capture, liberation, escape or death as well prisoner and camp numbers for HAC members held by German or Italian forces.

Did your ancestor serve with the oldest regiment in the British Army? Discover multiple records for one ancestor. Explore a selection of rare photographs of the HAC from World War 1, full admission and regimental records for 1848 to 1922 and much more. Most of the collection is focused on the years 1908 to 1922. Every record will include a digitised image of the original source and a transcript. The amount of information listed will vary depending on date and nature of the document.

Cheshire Diocese of Chester Parish Baptisms 1538-1911

Over 35,000 new records covering the Widnes and Warrington areas have been added to the collection. These new additions cover the following parishes:

Culcheth, New Church -1599 to 1928

Hargrave, St Peter – 1883 to 1928

Kelsall, St Philip – 1868 to 1928

Warrington, All Saints – 1887 to 1896

Warrington, St Barnabas – 1902 to 1923

Warrington, St Paul – 1907 to 1920

Widnes, St Mary – 1818 to 1917

Widnes, St Paul – 1884 to 1928

Each record contains an image and a transcript of the original Church of England parish registers. The information listed will vary, but most records will list a combination of your ancestor’s baptism date, birth date,place of birth, parish, parent’s names and father’s occupation.

Cheshire Diocese of Chester Parish Marriages 1538-1910

Over 14,000 new records covering 7 parishes have been added to the collection. These new additions cover:

Culcheth, New Church – 1607 to 1928

Hargrave, St Peter – 1841 to 1928

Kelsall, St Philip – 1869 to 1928

Warrington, St Barnabas – 1905 to 1928

Warrington, St Paul – 1907 to 1928

Widnes, St Mary – 1859 to 1907

Widnes, St Paul – 1895 to 1925 Search these records

Each record contains an image and a transcript of the original Church of England parish registers. The information listed will vary, but most records will reveal the date of the marriage, the location of the marriage, the names of both the bride and groom, their occupations, father’s name, father’s occupation and witnesses.



Cheshire Diocese of Chester Parish Burials 1538-1911

Over 13,000 new records have been added to the collection covering:

Culcheth, New Church – 1607 to 1928

Kelsall, St Philip – 1868 to 1928

Widnes, St Mary – 1858 to 1910

Each record contains an image and a transcript of the original Church of England parish registers. The information listed will vary, but most records will list a combination of your ancestor’s age at death, death date, date of burial, place of burial, marital status and relative’s names.

British & Irish Newspaper Update

This week we have added 142,416 new pages to The Archive. We have two brand new titles joining the archive this week, the Enniscorthy Guardian, published in Wexford and covering dates between 1889 and 2005, and the Kerryman, with pages covering the years between 1904 and 2002.

We also have updates this week to six of our existing titles. There are extensive nineteenth century updates to Scottish title the Airdrie & Coatbridge Advertiser, as well as further updates to Irish titles the Evening Herald (Dublin) and the Irish Independent. We have added new pages to the Manchester Evening News and the Tavistock Gazette.