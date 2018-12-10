Genealogy Data Helps Track Back Rare Disease Alleles to Quebec Founder Families

A Canadian team has harnessed genealogical data from Quebec to retrace the history of a rare recessive disease called “chronic atrial and intestinal dysrhythmia” (CAID), using a computational approach for inferring rare allele transmission history.

Researchers from McGill University and elsewhere used their software package, known as ISGen, to analyze past transmission of CAID alleles with the help of high-quality genealogical data for more than 3.4 million individuals of European ancestry in the Canadian province. The approach traced the rare heart and digestive condition back to French settlers who arrived in the region in the early 17th century, the team reported in the American Journal of Human Genetics.

You can read more in the research team’s announcement at: http://bit.ly/2Svhp3k. A free registration may be required, however.

One Comment

Michael J Denis December 10, 2018 at 5:52 pm

I’d LOVE to read the article, but apparently the “free registration” requires that one is employed in some related industry or research. I’m retired, so I can’t register.

Like

Reply

