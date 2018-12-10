Josh Duhamel to be the Celebrity Guest on This Week’s Episode of “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Josh Duhamel, “Transformers” star, will be featured in this Tuesday’s edition of the U.S. version of Who Do You Think You Are? The show is broadcast on TLC, available primarily on cable and satellite television services as well as on a delayed basis in the future on the program’s web site at: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/who-do-you-think-you-are.

Last week’s episode with Mandy Moore is now available online at the same web address: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/who-do-you-think-you-are.