MyHeritage DNA Testing Featured on the Dr. Phil Show

U.S. residents are probably familiar with Dr. Phil’s television show. Dr. Phil says he was always aware of his Irish ancestry, but it wasn’t until he submitted a simple cheek swab to MyHeritage DNA that he realized there was more to his lineage. He used MyHeritage to test his ancestry.

“Dr. Phil, we found that you have three distinct ethnicities in six distinct countries,” says MyHeritage consultant Yvette Corporon.

MyHeritage identified 20,000 relatives of Dr. Phil in 64 different countries. Among other ancestors, he hears for the first time about Pascal Rice, a great-great-grandfather born in 1826, who served as a private in the Mexican war. MyHeritage also found triplets in the family.

You can watch the video to learn Dr. Phil’s response to discovering more about his family history and ethnic roots at https://www.drphil.com/videos/dr-phils-surprise-family-connection-found-with-myheritage-dna/.

