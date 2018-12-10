Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) Boolean Basics – Part #1
Book Review: How We Survive Here
The 2019 Version of Heredis is Now Available
If You Don’t Want to Deal with Family Skeletons, Don’t Look in the DNA Closet
Mitochondria Reportedly Can Come From Fathers Too
Jewish Cemeteries in Poland to be Mapped and Entered into an Online Database
Photopea: A Free Alternative to Photoshop
FamilyTreeWebinars.com Adds Captioning to Hundreds of Genealogy and DNA Education Classes
TLC Releases a Bit of Information about the Future “Who Do You Think You Are?” Episodes
Report on Mandy Moore’s appearance on “Who Do You Think You Are?”
Josh Duhamel to be the Celebrity Guest on This Week’s Episode of “Who Do You Think You Are?”
NEHGS Provides a Look at Famous Relatives of George H. W. Bush
New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 3, 2018
New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday
Newgate Prison Records from TheGenealogist Reveal Thieves and Marie Antoinette’s Libeler
Ohio Genealogical Society Issues Call for Lecture Proposals for 2020 Annual Conference
Uttarakhand Genealogy Tourism Packages Announced
Announcing a 72-Hour Scan-a-Thon: Genealogists are Invited to Participate in Scanning Marathon
FGS Announces Election of New Officers and Directors
Godfrey Memorial Library Now Has a New Web Site
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
