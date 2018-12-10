Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) Boolean Basics – Part #1

Book Review: How We Survive Here

The 2019 Version of Heredis is Now Available

If You Don’t Want to Deal with Family Skeletons, Don’t Look in the DNA Closet

Mitochondria Reportedly Can Come From Fathers Too

Jewish Cemeteries in Poland to be Mapped and Entered into an Online Database

Photopea: A Free Alternative to Photoshop

FamilyTreeWebinars.com Adds Captioning to Hundreds of Genealogy and DNA Education Classes

TLC Releases a Bit of Information about the Future “Who Do You Think You Are?” Episodes

Report on Mandy Moore’s appearance on “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Josh Duhamel to be the Celebrity Guest on This Week’s Episode of “Who Do You Think You Are?”

NEHGS Provides a Look at Famous Relatives of George H. W. Bush

New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 3, 2018

New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

Newgate Prison Records from TheGenealogist Reveal Thieves and Marie Antoinette’s Libeler

Ohio Genealogical Society Issues Call for Lecture Proposals for 2020 Annual Conference

Uttarakhand Genealogy Tourism Packages Announced

Announcing a 72-Hour Scan-a-Thon: Genealogists are Invited to Participate in Scanning Marathon

FGS Announces Election of New Officers and Directors

Godfrey Memorial Library Now Has a New Web Site

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

