New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 10, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added over 8 million indexed records from Ireland, England, Peru, the United States, and Ukraine.Of the records, 4.4 million originate from the 1911 Ireland Census. In the United States, records come from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Washington, West Virginia, and The Veteran’s Administration.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments

England

 England, Northamptonshire, Non-conformist Records, 1840–1894

362

0

 New indexed records collection

Ireland

 Ireland Census, 1911

4,385,217

0

 New indexed records collection

Peru

 Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888–2005

116,626

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Ukraine

 Ukraine, Kiev Confession Lists, 1741–1918

68,724

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Alabama, World War I Service Cards, 1917–1919

102,611

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Georgia, Reconstruction Registration Oath Books, 1867–1868

7,962

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Indiana Marriages, 1811–2007

32,310

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Indiana, World War I, Enrollment Cards, 1919

134,761

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Iowa, Death Records, 1904–1951

10

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Mississippi, World War I Army Veterans, Master alphabetical index, 1917–1918

53,093

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 United States, Veterans Administration Master Index, 1917–1940

3,099,585

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Washington, World War I Veteran’s Compensation Fund Application Records, 1921–1925

28,530

0

 New indexed records and images collection

United States

 West Virginia Will Books, 1756–1971

12

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

