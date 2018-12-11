New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 10, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added over 8 million indexed records from Ireland, England, Peru, the United States, and Ukraine.Of the records, 4.4 million originate from the 1911 Ireland Census. In the United States, records come from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Washington, West Virginia, and The Veteran’s Administration.

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.