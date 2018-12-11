New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 10, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added over 8 million indexed records from Ireland, England, Peru, the United States, and Ukraine.Of the records, 4.4 million originate from the 1911 Ireland Census. In the United States, records come from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Washington, West Virginia, and The Veteran’s Administration.
Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|
England
|England, Northamptonshire, Non-conformist Records, 1840–1894
|
362
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
Ireland
|Ireland Census, 1911
|
4,385,217
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
Peru
|Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888–2005
|
116,626
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Ukraine
|Ukraine, Kiev Confession Lists, 1741–1918
|
68,724
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Alabama, World War I Service Cards, 1917–1919
|
102,611
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Georgia, Reconstruction Registration Oath Books, 1867–1868
|
7,962
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Indiana Marriages, 1811–2007
|
32,310
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Indiana, World War I, Enrollment Cards, 1919
|
134,761
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Iowa, Death Records, 1904–1951
|
10
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Mississippi, World War I Army Veterans, Master alphabetical index, 1917–1918
|
53,093
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|United States, Veterans Administration Master Index, 1917–1940
|
3,099,585
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Washington, World War I Veteran’s Compensation Fund Application Records, 1921–1925
|
28,530
|
0
|New indexed records and images collection
|
United States
|West Virginia Will Books, 1756–1971
|
12
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
