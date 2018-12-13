Fold3 WWII U.S. Draft Registration Card Collection Expanded

· December 13, 2018 ·

Fold3 has added four new states to the company’s collection of U.S. WWII Draft Registration Cards. The collection now contains cards from Montana, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and Oregon. The cards in this collection are registration cards for the draft and do not necessarily indicate that the individual ever served in the military.

There were seven draft registration periods in the United States for World War II service. The first draft registration was held on October 16, 1940—before the United States had entered the war. Men ages 21–36 were required to register at their local draft board. The second draft registration was also held prior to the American entrance into the war, on July 1, 1941. This registration was for men who had turned 21 since the previous registration date nine months earlier.

You can read more at: https://blog.fold3.com/wwii-draft-registration-card-collection-update.

