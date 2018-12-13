The Cousin Explainer

Trying to determine all the relationships of all your relatives at a Christmas gathering? A tea towel can help.

As described on the web site where you can order the towel:

“Second cousin once removed, or first cousin twice removed? Calculating cousin-hood has never been easier with this brilliant tea towel. Finally you can establish which of your cousins are once, twice or even thrice removed. A hand lettered design by Geoff Sawers.”

These must be popular as the web site says they are sold out but more are expected to become available soon. You can add your email address to a mailing list that will notify you when more of the towels become available. Pricing isn’t mentioned.

The web site at https://www.presentindicative.com/collections/new/products/cousin-explainer-teatowel is in the United Kingdom so I suspect there will be some significant charges for deliveries to other countries.