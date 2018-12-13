Thousands of Ottoman-Era Photographs from Turkey are now Online

If you have ancestors from Turkey, you will be interested in a new online collection of photographs. The digitization project focused on photographs from the nineteenth century until World War I (Series I–VIII), resulting in 3,750 individual records of digital files.

French collector Pierre de Gigord traveled to Turkey and collected thousands of Ottoman-era photographs in a variety of media and formats. The resulting Pierre de Gigord Collection is now housed in the Getty Research Institute, which recently digitized over 12,000 of the nineteenth- and early twentieth-century photographs, making them available to study and download for free online.

Scholars have already used the Gigord collection for research in multiple disciplines, from Turkish architecture, archaeology and antiquities, Byzantine and Islamic art, postcolonial studies, and the history of photography. Over 165 photographers, studios and publishers are represented in the collection, and the work of dozens of unknown photographers is also included. Now the photographs are easily available to everyone.

You can read more in an article by Isotta Poggi in the Getty Iris web site at: http://blogs.getty.edu/iris/ottoman-era-photographs-take-on-new-meaning-in-their-digital-life/.

The photograph collection may be found at http://primo.getty.edu/GRI:GETTY_ALMA21118428440001551.