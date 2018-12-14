Making a Genealogical Journey to Québec City

Québec City is rich with history, artefacts and documents – all of which make the search for French Canadian ancestry relatively straightforward. Searching records online through the Monastère des Augustines and sites like PRDH are highly recommended, and, of course, so is a trip to Québec City.

Jean-Pierre Gendreau-Hétu did exactly that. Luckily for the rest of us with French-Canadian ancestry, he was interviewed by Pamela MacNaughtan who then wrote about the trip, describing the genealogy journey. If you have French-Canadian ancestry from the Quebec City ancestry and would like to research the archives where those ancestors lived, you might first want to read the article in the Quebec City Tourism’s Website at: https://blogue.quebecregion.com/en/things-to-do/genealogy-journey and also watch the video below or on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/QVt1D4bVl8k.

