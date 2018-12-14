More Enhancements to Historical U.S. County Boundary Maps added by Randy Majors

I have written before (at http://bit.ly/2BiDNWE and at http://bit.ly/2EkIz9e) about Randy Majors’ work to make Google Maps more useful to genealogists. He obviously has not been resting on his laurels. He writes:

You can now search using your current location on all randymajors.com Google Maps mapping tools (in addition to searching by place, address, etc.):

County Lines on Google Maps (covers U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Switzerland)

Historical U.S. County Boundary Maps

ZIP Codes on Google Maps

Latest write-up here: https://www.randymajors.com/2018/12/now-use-your-current-location-on-all.html