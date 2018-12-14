More Enhancements to Historical U.S. County Boundary Maps added by Randy Majors

· December 14, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

I have written before (at http://bit.ly/2BiDNWE and at http://bit.ly/2EkIz9e) about Randy Majors’ work to make Google Maps more useful to genealogists. He obviously has not been resting on his laurels. He writes:

Google Maps county line tools on randymajors.com now let you search using your current location

You can now search using your current location on all randymajors.com Google Maps mapping tools (in addition to searching by place, address, etc.):

County Lines on Google Maps (covers U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Switzerland)

Historical U.S. County Boundary Maps

ZIP Codes on Google Maps

Latest write-up here: https://www.randymajors.com/2018/12/now-use-your-current-location-on-all.html

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: