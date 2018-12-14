More Enhancements to Historical U.S. County Boundary Maps added by Randy Majors

I have written before (at http://bit.ly/2BiDNWE and at http://bit.ly/2EkIz9e) about Randy Majors’ work to make Google Maps more useful to genealogists. He obviously has not been resting on his laurels. He writes:
Google Maps county line tools on randymajors.com now let you search using your current location
You can now search using your current location on all randymajors.com Google Maps mapping tools (in addition to searching by place, address, etc.):
County Lines on Google Maps (covers U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Switzerland)
Historical U.S. County Boundary Maps
Latest write-up here: https://www.randymajors.com/2018/12/now-use-your-current-location-on-all.html
