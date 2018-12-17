Forces War Records Christmas 2018 Discount Offer

· December 17, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by Forces War Records:

Merry Christmas from everyone at Forces War Records.

This Christmas we’re giving you 50% discount on full membership.

Let us help you enjoy a year’s access for under £30, that’s only £2.50 per month! With over 20 million military records online there’s never been a better time to join.

  1. Simply Register your details for free here – https://www.forces-war-records.co.uk/register/
    Why? By registering your details, you get the benefit of having an account created for you where all your searches and interesting information you have found can be saved for easy access later.
  2. Next visit – https://www.forces-war-records.co.uk/subscribe
  3. Select your subscription option.
  4. Enter your card details.
  5. Have your discount code FWRXMAS18 ready and simply enter the code in the discount code box.
  6. Discount code valid from 17th December, 2018 to Midnight 1st January, 2019.

*(50% discount applies to full year’s membership, or on 1st month only if monthly membership option is chosen. All memberships are granted on an individual basis. Ofer expires Midnight 1st January, 2019)

By being a fully subscribed member, you will benefit from:

  • 20+ million military records
  • Over 2+ million exclusive records you won’t find anywhere else online
  • Military experts on tap to answer your queries and help you find more
  • Unique WW1 Troop Movements interactive map
  • Dedication Wall – upload a lasting tribute to your loved ones then ‘share’ via social media.
  • 1,000’s of original historic documents
  • Plus, free downloads and magazines to help with your military genealogy research, perfect to kick-start your journey.

Forces War Records – The Military Genealogy Specialists
Forces War Records (www.forces-war-records.co.uk) is the website to visit for anyone researching their family’s military history, or searching for ancestors through military data. FWR specialises only in military history and contains over 20 million records of servicemen and women from medieval times – right through to the present day. The strong team of professional researchers and military experts constantly and painstakingly uncovers new information, enabling more in-depth and accurate searches to be made every day.

