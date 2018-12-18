Booking Opens for AGRA 2019 Conference: “Bloomin’ Ancestors! – Giving Your Family History Personality”

The following announcement was written by the Association of Genealogists and Researchers in Archives, an organization based in the United Kingdom:

Things have moved on apace with our 2019 Conference at Pembroke College, Oxford on 28 September.

We are pleased to have Dr Janina Ramirez as the keynote speaker opening the Conference. She will be speaking about ‘Personalities of the Past’. Janina will be familiar as a British art and cultural historian, but above all as a presenter of history programmes on BBC4.

At the time of writing the line-up of speakers is still being finalised. There will be a mixture of established speakers and exciting new voices in genealogy. And, as in 2016, we are organising a variety of workshops – including topics such as American genealogy and the hidden secrets of GRO records.



If our very successful conference at St John’s College, Cambridge in 2016 is anything to go by, the highlight for many delegates will be the conference dinner on the previous evening. We are very lucky to have the writer Nick Barlay as the after dinner speaker. Nick has written four novels, including Scattered Ghosts, which tells the 200-year story of his Hungarian Jewish family through war, Holocaust and revolution to contemporary Britain.

Chair of AGRA, Sharon Grant, said “We are thrilled to have been able to secure another iconic venue for the second AGRA conference, and can promise a packed programme of top-quality speakers aimed at everyone with a passion for family history.”

Further details are available at www.agra.org.uk/conference2019.

The fees are

£250 for the conference, a single room and dinner. After 1 May the price rises to £275. Book early and save about ten per cent! There is an option to pay a deposit of £100 with the balance payable after 1 May and before 31 July 2019.

The day rate just for the conference itself is £85 (including refreshments and lunch).

Attending just the conference dinner is £85.

Bed and breakfast in a single room at the college is £105.

Registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/agra-conference-2019-tickets-53689375367.

We look forward to seeing you in Oxford!