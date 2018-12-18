Regina King’s Appearance on the U.S. Version of “Who Do You Think You Are?”

December 18, 2018

Regina King is an American actress and television director. She also was this week’s celebrity guest on the U.S. Version of Who Do You Think You Are?

In this episode, Regina learned about her 2x great-grandfather, Moses Crosby and the hardship[s and triumphs of his life as a black man in Alabama shortly after the end of the U.S. Civil War. Regina learned her ancestor had been placed on the Ku Klux Klan’s “Black List.”

You can read much more about this week’s episode in the Ancestry Blog at: https://ancstry.me/2ECz85Q. (Ancestry is one of the sponsors of Who Do You Think You Are?)

If you missed last night’s episode when it was broadcast, you can view it at any time on the TLC web site at: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/who-do-you-think-you-are/full-episodes/regina-king.

