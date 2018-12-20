The National Archives to Make Changes to Fees

NOTE: This is about an announcement from The National Archives in Kew, Richmond, Surrey, England, not from the National Archives and Records Administration in the United States.

Starting 1 February 2019, there will be changes to some of the fees charged by The National Archives. Quoting from the announcement at http://livelb.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/changes-to-our-fees/:

“As a government department providing a public service, we are able to charge for some statutory services (as defined by the Public Records Act ) on a cost recovery basis. The Fees Order, which regulates our fees, has been refreshed from the last calculation which came into effect 1 April 2017. We are maintaining the standard approach in line with the HM Treasury publication, Managing Public Money, to set charges at a level that will recover full costs, ensuring that The National Archives neither profits at the expense of consumers nor makes a loss for taxpayers to subsidise.

“There are both price increases and decreases, for example a digital copy up to A3 size goes up by 10p to £1.20. Currently, our research service cost £23.35 per 15 minutes, this will go up by £1.00 however, the charge for a copy of a naturalisation certificate will go down by 25p to £27.15.”

You can read the full announcement at: http://livelb.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/changes-to-our-fees/.

