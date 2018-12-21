I am Going On Vacation

This is a short notice to let you know I will take a few days off over the holidays. Tomorrow I will fly to New England to spend a few days with friends and family.

I don’t plan to write any new articles while on vacation. You probably won’t miss much as past years have proven there is very little genealogy news generated over Christmas and New Years. Most of the employees of genealogy-related businesses are busy with other things over the holidays. I suspect there won’t be many new announcements for the next week or two.

Until next time, I would like to wish you and your family a very happy holiday season!

