New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 17, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added 1.3 million indexed records this week. Over 700,000 of these records come from Peru; records also came from Colombia, French Polynesia, Germany, South Africa, and North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginiain the United States.
Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|Comments
|
Colombia
|Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576–2017
|
198,711
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
French Polynesia
|French Polynesia, Civil Registration, 1780–1999
|
2,733
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Germany
|Germany, Saxony-Anhalt, Halberstadt, Civil Registration, 1874–1982
|
79,160
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
Germany
|Germany, Schleswig-Holstein, Kreis Steinburg, Civil Registration, 1874–1983
|
12,365
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Peru
|Peru, Diocese of Huaraz, Catholic Church Records, 1641–2016
|
164,231
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
Peru
|Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874–1996
|
605,532
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Marriages, 1870–1930
|
12,066
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|North Carolina, Historical Records Survey, Cemetery Inscription Card Index
|
178,288
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Ohio, Licking County, Hartford Township Records, 1881–1962
|
927
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|West Virginia Deaths, 1804–1999
|
910
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
