New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 17, 2018

· December 21, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added 1.3 million indexed records this week. Over 700,000 of these records come from Peru; records also came from Colombia, French Polynesia, Germany, South Africa, and North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginiain the United States.

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

 Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

 Comments

Colombia

 Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576–2017 

198,711

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

French Polynesia

 French Polynesia, Civil Registration, 1780–1999

2,733

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Germany

 Germany, Saxony-Anhalt, Halberstadt, Civil Registration, 1874–1982

79,160

0

 New indexed records collection

Germany

 Germany, Schleswig-Holstein, Kreis Steinburg, Civil Registration, 1874–1983

12,365

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru

 Peru, Diocese of Huaraz, Catholic Church Records, 1641–2016

164,231

0

 New indexed records collection

Peru

 Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874–1996

605,532

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa

 South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Marriages, 1870–1930

12,066

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 North Carolina, Historical Records Survey, Cemetery Inscription Card Index

178,288

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Ohio, Licking County, Hartford Township Records, 1881–1962

927

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 West Virginia Deaths, 1804–1999

910

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

