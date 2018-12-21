New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Fermanagh Parish Registers Baptisms

Discover your ancestors who were born in Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, between 1660 and 1978 with over 15,000 parish register entries. Explore where and when your relatives were born. You may even be able to discover their father’s occupation and mother’s maiden name, which will enable you to delve further back into your family tree.

The record set comprises records from Aghavea, Bellanaleck, Devenish, Inishmacsaint, and Mullaghdun parishes in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. Some of the townlands overlap into the nearby counties of Cavan, Monaghan, Sligo, and Donegal.

Fermanagh Parish Registers Marriages

Explore thousands of parish marriages covering the parishes of Aghavea, Bellanaleck, Devenish, Inishmacsaint, and Mullaghdun parishes in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. The records span the years 1662 and 1949 will reveal the date and location of the marriage as well as the names of both the bride and groom.

Fermanagh is one of six counties in Northern Ireland and one of 32 Irish counties. It’s located in the province of Ulster. Enniskillen is the county town. Fermanagh borders Tyrone, Monaghan, Cavan, Leitrim and Donegal. There are eight baronies – historical subdivisions of counties – in Fermanagh.

Fermanagh Parish Registers Burials

Discover your ancestors who were buried in Fermanagh between 1662 and 1912. The collection contains over 7,000 records that may reveal when and where your relative was buried, their age, and possibly even their cause of death.

The ‘Comments’ category sometimes reveals intriguing causes of death. William Irwin, who was buried on 22 May 1847 was “shot by accident”. James McBride also came to a violent end; on 10 March 1851, he was buried after being “shot by Geo. Curry”. Robert Leviston, who was buried on 28 January 1860, “died on road” in Ballyhose.

Donegal Cemetery Records

Discover your ancestors who were buried in Ballyshannon and Inishmacsaint, County Donegal, Ireland, between 1681 and 2015. This collection of more than 16,000 records may reveal when and where your relatives were buried. The memorial inscription may also reveal the age and occupation of the deceased, and details of other relatives who were buried in the same grave.

The record set comprises records from Finner Graveyard, Inishmacsaint and St Anne’s Church of Ireland in Ballyshannon. The ‘Notes’ field provides information on the condition of the gravestone and any decoration, age of the deceased, occupation of deceased, names and ages of other family members who are buried in the same grave, details of the inscription on the headstone, and the erector’s name.

Leitrim Cemetery Records

Discover your Irish ancestry with more than. You will be able to view an image of your ancestor’s gravestone and learn more about your family tree. The records in this collection are from Rossinver parish from 1709 to 2015.

Each result will give you a transcript of the vital facts and an image of the original gravestone. The transcripts should include a combination your ancestor’s full name (including maiden name), age at death, birth year, death year and parish. The records also contain at least one full-colour photograph of the gravestone. You may be able to see the exact location of the grave and the condition of the grave, as well as any inscriptions that are not included in the ‘Notes’ field of the transcript.

British & Irish Newspaper Update

This week we have added 166,508 new pages to The Archive. We have updated fifteen of our existing titles, with updates to four of our Irish titles, and titles covering the counties of Surrey, Cheshire, Devon, Dorset, Kent and Middlesex, as well as the cities of Newcastle and Liverpool.