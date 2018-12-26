Happy Boxing Day!

· December 26, 2018 · Off Topic · No Comments

If you’re a Yankee or just a non-Brit, you might not know what Boxing Day is. In fact, even if you celebrate it, you may not know exactly what it is. Click here to read Time Magazine‘s explanation of the origins of Boxing Day.

