If you’re a Yankee or just a non-Brit, you might not know what Boxing Day is. In fact, even if you celebrate it, you may not know exactly what it is. Click here to read Time Magazine‘s explanation of the origins of Boxing Day.
Happy Boxing Day!
Dick Eastman · December 26, 2018 · Off Topic · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 22 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
