Book Review: Genealogy at a Glance Brochures

The following book review was written by Bobbi King:

“Genealogy at a Glance” New Brochures Available

Genealogical Publishing Company. 2018.

There are some new state research titles available in the “Genealogy at a Glance” periodical series. These are 4-page, laminated 8 ½ x 11 fact sheets that offer abridged research information on various topics of genealogical interest. Sturdy, folded, and coffee-and-crumb resistant, these little research aids pack well in a bag as you head out to the library.

The new titles, all authored by Michael A. Ports, are:

Alabama Genealogy Research

Kentucky Genealogy Research

South Carolina Genealogy Research

Tennessee Genealogy Research

Mississippi Genealogy Research

Mr. Ports has created other Southern states research guides, as well as several books in his Georgia Free Persons of Color series. And he’s published a series of books of transcribed Georgia county records. He’s definitely an expert in Southern genealogy research.

The At a Glance guides are all similar in format.

“Settlement Background” covers the earliest explorations, the histories of settlers coming into the territory, and the establishment of permanent communities.

“Record Sources” covers the history of and availability of records from the earliest dates to the present time. Separate sub-sections catalog the state’s vital records, probate records, military records, and land records.

“Supplemental Sources” might include idiosyncratic records such as unique tax records, census records, specific land records, county court records, or noteworthy territorial records.

“Major Repositories” lists the notable archives, libraries, historical and genealogical societies, and special collections that will support the genealogist’s search.

“Online Resources” itemizes urls that will offer ample assistance for further research.

Sprinkled throughout the guides are recommendations of books and websites to aid the researcher in further investigation.

These little companion guides are condensed, abbreviated versions of larger and more comprehensive guides that offer direction and instruction. Although brief and truncated, even these mini-guides offer accurate and constructive assistance.

The “Genealogy at a Glance” brochures are available from the publisher, Genealogical Publishing Company, at: https://library.genealogical.com/shelf/at-a-glance as well as from Amazon at: https://amzn.to/2CH7W3E.